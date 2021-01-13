Nasdaq Welcomed 79 Listings to its European Markets in 2020

Nasdaq has further strengthened its position as a leading market for Small and Mid-cap companies

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that Nasdaq′s European Markets conducted 79 listings in 2020. The equity markets in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and the Baltic countries welcomed a total of 45 initial public offerings (IPOs), as a part of the total 79 listings, raising a total of EUR 3.02 billion. This is an increase from 34 IPOs in 2019. Fourteen companies, comprising a market value of EUR 435.5 million, have transferred to Nasdaq′s European Markets from competing exchanges in the region. A total of 1,071 companies are currently listed at Nasdaq′s European Markets.

Companies that have chosen Nasdaq in order to increase investor access and raise capital to grow include: Nordnet (raised EUR 895.4 million), AB Ignitis Group, (raised EUR 467.6 million), Musti Group Oyj (raised EUR 166.1 million), HusCompagniet A/S (raised EUR 154 million) and Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (raised EUR 148.8 million).

“Despite the market uncertainties and volatility we have seen across the world during 2020, our results demonstrate that we have successfully been able to provide our listed companies with critical access to capital,” said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. “During this past year, we have been particularly successful at helping small and mid-cap companies in sectors like healthcare and technology enter the markets. Early signals point to this trend continuing into 2021 and our ecosystem of solutions – from listing to governance to analytics – provides our clients with the insights and intelligence they need to address investor needs.”

2020 NASDAQ EUROPEAN MARKETS LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Nordic listings market leadership: Nasdaq welcomed 45 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of EUR 2.9 billion, making it the leading market in the Nordic region.

Nasdaq welcomed 45 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of EUR 2.9 billion, making it the leading market in the Nordic region. Attracting Pan European companies: Nasdaq′s European Markets, particularly Stockholm, saw interest from companies from across the continent. Non-Nordic or Baltic listings in 2020 include: Zwipe AS (Norway), Implantica AG (Liechtenstein) and German originated Media and Games Invest plc (Germany/Malta) have chosen the Nasdaq Stockholm market.

Nasdaq′s European Markets, particularly Stockholm, saw interest from companies from across the continent. Non-Nordic or Baltic listings in 2020 include: Zwipe AS (Norway), Implantica AG (Liechtenstein) and German originated Media and Games Invest plc (Germany/Malta) have chosen the Nasdaq Stockholm market. Strong growth in sectors of Health Care, Industrials, Technology and Real Estate: Nasdaq continued to attract companies from growing sectors. 21 of the companies listed in 2020 belong to the Health Care sector and 15 to the Industrials sector. Xspray Pharma, Cellink and Wästbygg Gruppen AB are examples of main market listings belonging to these groups.

Nasdaq continued to attract companies from growing sectors. 21 of the companies listed in 2020 belong to the Health Care sector and 15 to the Industrials sector. Xspray Pharma, Cellink and Wästbygg Gruppen AB are examples of main market listings belonging to these groups. Dual listings: There is a continued interest for leveraging Nasdaq′s cross-Nordic listing opportunities. Boozt AB, listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, made the decision to dual list on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Nanoform Finland Oyj entered the First North Premier Growth Market on both Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm in June 2020. Nasdaq also welcomed Media and Games Invest that chose to dual list on Nasdaq Stockholm in addition to their Frankfurt listing. Cross-Atlantic listings are also attracting companies, both Orphazyme and Calliditas Therapeutics dual listed on Nasdaq US in addition to their existing Nordic listings.

There is a continued interest for leveraging Nasdaq′s cross-Nordic listing opportunities. Boozt AB, listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, made the decision to dual list on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Nanoform Finland Oyj entered the First North Premier Growth Market on both Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm in June 2020. Nasdaq also welcomed Media and Games Invest that chose to dual list on Nasdaq Stockholm in addition to their Frankfurt listing. Cross-Atlantic listings are also attracting companies, both Orphazyme and Calliditas Therapeutics dual listed on Nasdaq US in addition to their existing Nordic listings. Continued momentum in listing transfers and listing changes: Another highlight of the year was that AstraZeneca chose to move their NYSE listing to Nasdaq. The key drivers for this move was to achieve index inclusion, cost efficiencies, and access to a broader range of Nasdaq services. Nasdaq welcomed a total of 14 switches from competing markets in Europe. 12 Nasdaq listed companies moved from First North to the Main Market (10 in 2019) and since the introduction of the First North market in 2005, 96 companies have moved from First North to the Nordic Main market. A total of 62 companies are presently listed at First North Premier and the number has increased by 13 companies in 2020 (9 in 2019).

Another highlight of the year was that AstraZeneca chose to move their NYSE listing to Nasdaq. The key drivers for this move was to achieve index inclusion, cost efficiencies, and access to a broader range of Nasdaq services. Nasdaq welcomed a total of 14 switches from competing markets in Europe. 12 Nasdaq listed companies moved from First North to the Main Market (10 in 2019) and since the introduction of the First North market in 2005, 96 companies have moved from First North to the Nordic Main market. A total of 62 companies are presently listed at First North Premier and the number has increased by 13 companies in 2020 (9 in 2019). Very strong secondary market: In addition to the active IPO market we continue to see a strong year-on-year activity for the companies listed on Nasdaq′s markets. Secondary offerings for already listed companies contributed to an additional EUR 12.1 billion raised in the secondary market, both on Nasdaq First North and Main Market, supporting the further growth of our listed companies.

In addition to the active IPO market we continue to see a strong year-on-year activity for the companies listed on Nasdaq′s markets. Secondary offerings for already listed companies contributed to an additional EUR 12.1 billion raised in the secondary market, both on Nasdaq First North and Main Market, supporting the further growth of our listed companies. Seamless transition to virtual IPOs: Nasdaq successfully adapted all elements of its IPO process to a virtual environment, including bell ceremonies and first trade experiences through Zoom. The change has created a positive effect for companies with a large number of employees spread geographically who have now been able to gather digitally at bell ceremonies.

Nasdaq successfully adapted all elements of its IPO process to a virtual environment, including bell ceremonies and first trade experiences through Zoom. The change has created a positive effect for companies with a large number of employees spread geographically who have now been able to gather digitally at bell ceremonies. Collaboration with Allbright Foundation to promote diversity: In December 2020, Nasdaq announced a collaboration with the Allbright Foundation, an initiative aiming to accelerate equality and diversity work among public and private companies in the Nordic region.

About Nasdaq: