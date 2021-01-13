DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures of 2020 / forecast of financial year 2021 13-Jan-2021 / 10:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary financial figures of 2020 / forecast of financial year 2021

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

For the third time in a row, the Einhell Group achieved a record turnover in the past financial year. For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group generated revenues of € 720 - 725 million in comparison with the previous year of € 605.7 million.

The earnings before tax are not yet available.

For the financial year 2021, the Einhell Group plans revenues in the range of the prior year revenues or rather slightly increased revenues of 2% - 3% on the previous year's figure. The forecasted pretax yield amounts to about 7.0%.

The forecast includes greater uncertainties caused due to the corona pandemic. It is very difficult to predict whether and in what manner actual and future lockdowns will affect sales channels in the individual regions.

Moreover there can be also impacts on the procurement of goods. The production and freight capacities are tensed, which can lead to delays in delivery at our Chinese suppliers. Also unfavorable development of raw material prices and increasing sea fright costs can affect the result.

However, the Einhell Group is very confident and optimistic to face the economic challenges. In particular, the Board of Directors expects to be able to solve some challenges more efficiently than the competition and to continue expanding its market shares. This is essential to ensure economic stability and provide secure employment.

Landau/Isar, 13 January 2021

The Board of Directors

13-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

Archive at www.dgap.de



Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909

