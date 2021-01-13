 

DGAP-Adhoc Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures of 2020 / forecast of financial year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.01.2021, 10:36  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures of 2020 / forecast of financial year 2021

13-Jan-2021 / 10:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Preliminary financial figures of 2020 / forecast of financial year 2021

 

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) which is listed under Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG announces the following:

For the third time in a row, the Einhell Group achieved a record turnover in the past financial year. For the financial year 2020, the Einhell Group generated revenues of € 720 - 725 million in comparison with the previous year of € 605.7 million.

The earnings before tax are not yet available.

For the financial year 2021, the Einhell Group plans revenues in the range of the prior year revenues or rather slightly increased revenues of 2% - 3% on the previous year's figure. The forecasted pretax yield amounts to about 7.0%.

The forecast includes greater uncertainties caused due to the corona pandemic. It is very difficult to predict whether and in what manner actual and future lockdowns will affect sales channels in the individual regions.

Moreover there can be also impacts on the procurement of goods. The production and freight capacities are tensed, which can lead to delays in delivery at our Chinese suppliers. Also unfavorable development of raw material prices and increasing sea fright costs can affect the result.

However, the Einhell Group is very confident and optimistic to face the economic challenges. In particular, the Board of Directors expects to be able to solve some challenges more efficiently than the competition and to continue expanding its market shares. This is essential to ensure economic stability and provide secure employment.

Landau/Isar, 13 January 2021

The Board of Directors

13-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1160289

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1160289  13-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1160289&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Einhell Germany Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sehr schöne Unterbewertung bei der Hans Einhell AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures of 2020 / forecast of financial year 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary financial figures of 2020 / forecast of financial year 2021 13-Jan-2021 / 10:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2022 nach vorläufigen Zahlen ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces results of scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Update zum Geschäftsverlauf
DGAP-DD: PAION AG english
DGAP-News: SIXT erweitert Vorstand um das neue Ressort Van & Truck und beschleunigt damit seine internationale ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020 / Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
10:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020 / Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:48 Uhr
2.390
Sehr schöne Unterbewertung bei der Hans Einhell AG