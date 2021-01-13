 

Nasdaq Launches New Risk Platform for the Sell-Side and Broker Clearing Industries

Cloud-based risk platform built to support real-time, cross-asset risk management and exchange margin funding calculations

Sucden Financial adopts the Nasdaq Risk Platform to power its new multi-asset risk management system

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Nasdaq (NDAQ) unveiled the enhanced Nasdaq Risk Platform, a real-time single point of access risk platform for sell-side and clearing broker communities. The cloud-based risk platform provides visibility of initial margin, counterparty risk controls and improved risk-adjusted outcomes across asset classes. The Nasdaq Risk Platform has an open and ﬂexible risk aggregation framework that allows integration of market data sources and risk models, enabling clients to consolidate multiple asset specific point solutions for risk management into one single multi-asset solution improving capital and liquidity monitoring across firms.

Nasdaq’s SaaS-delivery model enables scalability, rapid time to market, and flexible technology upgrades that further bolsters risk management capabilities for the sell-side and clearing broker communities. The real-time risk parameters allow for fast and effective risk mitigation while protecting a firm’s balance sheet. The Nasdaq Risk Platform offers a suite of functions, including:

  • 24/7 multi-asset coverage across equities, derivatives and commodities venues globally
  • Real-time Exchange Margin replication
  • Real-time and historical market data services
  • Real-time position, exposure, and profit & loss calculations
  • Real-time Value-at-risk (VaR), stress testing and scenario analysis for market risk
  • Developed using cloud-native technology

In addition, Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has tapped Nasdaq to power its risk management system. Now live on the Nasdaq Risk Platform, Sucden Financial has a fully interactive, cloud-based system that enables better visibility into real-time risk control.

“When volatility increases, trading behaviors change and risk management evolves, so we continue to focus on developing technology solutions that help safeguard and uphold the integrity of the capital markets,” said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, SVP and Head of Buy-Side and Sell-Side Business Solutions, Market Technology, Nasdaq. “With the new capabilities built into the Nasdaq Risk Platform, our clients can advance their real-time risk controls and analysis across assets, venues and regions.”

“Effective risk management is essential for our diversified operations,” said Mike Coomber, Chief Risk Officer, Sucden Financial. “We have worked with Nasdaq to develop a powerful real-time multi-asset risk management platform, which will further improve efficiencies within the business.”

Nasdaq’s market technology powers more than 300 of the world’s market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world’s leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial has headquarters in London, with offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and New York, providing a global reach and a local service to clients around the clock.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority.

Sucden Financial (HK) Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Nasdaq Media Contacts

Ryan Wells
Mobile: +1 646 648 3887
ryan.wells@nasdaq.com

Yan-yan Tong
Mobile: +46 (0)73 449 66 83
yan-yan.tong@nasdaq.com  

Sucden Financial Media Contact

Rosetta Smith
Mobile: +44 20 3207 5284
press@sucfin.com

NDAQG


