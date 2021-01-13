Zur Rose vindicated after court finds CEO Walter Oberhänsli not guilty



The Frauenfeld district court today found Walter Oberhänsli not guilty on all charges in connection with the prosecution for mail-order distribution of non-prescription drugs and rewarding doctors for issuing electronic prescriptions. The prosecution was based on a report of a criminal offence lodged by PharmaSuisse, the Swiss Pharmacists Association.

"I am delighted at the verdict from the Frauenfeld district court", said Walter Oberhänsli. "But actually there is much more at stake here: as a company we feel vindicated by this ruling in our ambition to make healthcare cheaper, more accessible and safer with digitalisation. The urgent need for further digitalisation in the Swiss healthcare system was made very apparent during the coronavirus crisis. The effective ban on mail-order distribution of non-prescription drugs is increasingly becoming a historical relict that has to be seen as anachronistic in the current environment and positively harmful to health when the coronavirus is rampant. What is urgently required now is the mandatory introduction of electronic prescriptions; numerous studies have shown that these increase patient safety and avoid the follow-up costs incurred as a result of media breaks and the absence of digital processes. For all these reasons we will continue to work for high-quality, safe and low-cost supply of pharmaceuticals."

Investors and analyst contact

Christoph Herrmann, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contact

Lisa Lüthi, Head of Group Communications

Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

Agenda

21 January 2021 Sales 2020

18 March 2021 2020 Full-Year Results

20 April 2021 First Quarter Trading Update

29 April 2021 Annual General Meeting

19 August 2021 Half-Year Results

21 October 2021 Q3 Trading Update

Zur Rose Group

The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. It also operates the leading marketplace in southern Europe for consumer health, beauty and personal care products commonly sold in pharmacies. The company is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. Zur Rose employs more than 1,800 people at sites in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and France. In 2019 it generated revenue of CHF 1,569 million (including medpex) and currently has around ten million active customers in core European markets.