 

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to update our dear Shareholders on several important fronts

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce today that three (3) of our e-Commerce stores are now fully operational, and can take VISA/MASTERCARD secure payments for all of our products shown. Patrick J. Jensen our Director stated, “Please buy all of our products online.”

ACCR continues to work with our Consultant in preparation for the upcoming financial disclosures to be filed with OTC Markets. Our consultant is AWESOME. Shareholders can view a Transfer Agent verified structure at this website:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ACCR/security

ACCR also owns a 2010 BMW 650i M-Tuned Special Edition V8 over 400HP Racing Sports Car. “This is one fast 2010 original MSRP $90,000 Sports Car you can have for only $39,900.00 today. Please buy our automobile for sale. It’s a groovy low profile Go-Kart and FUN to drive!”

https://www.myaccess-power.com/store

https://www.mycbdpets.com/store “Here online, you can purchase our great Kittie and Doggie calming products too!” This e-Commerce website has been operational since June of 2018.

We also currently have http://hempster19.com/store. In all, the Company owns a total of 35 e-Commerce/virtual traffic sites. Patrick further exclaimed, “Look, we have many intellectual property websites with stores open today. These ecommerce stores are directly paid into a PayPal account tied with the Company. Then, everything is directly deposited into the Company’s checking account. All of our customers can be assured of a very secure transaction online.”

Our Director Patrick spoke with OTC Markets yesterday. He commented, “Our conversation with OTC Markets lasted about 20 minutes. We are very pleased with the way the conversation progressed. We cannot wait to make our application again to go CURRENT INFORMATION.”

Always believe in your DREAMS…

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

