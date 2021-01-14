NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Trials

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK), a clinical-stage, natural killer cell-based therapeutics company, and ImmunityBio, Inc., a privately-held immunotherapy company, today announced early interim results of its PD-L1 t-haNK protocols showing median survival rates more than doubled that of the historic rate in patients with advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer for which no other FDA-approved treatment exists. These trials, which were based on the original Cancer Moonshot hypothesis and exploratory QUILT trials initiated in 2017, appear to validate the theory that by orchestrating natural killer and T-cell therapy, survival rates could be improved without high-dose chemotherapy.

The early collaborative Cancer Moonshot trials involved the combination of cell therapy and immunotherapeutics from multiple biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including NantKwest, ImmunityBio, Celgene, and Pfizer. These trials explored the hypothesis that by activating the patient’s own immune system, a paradigm change in cancer therapy could evolve to eradicate cancer cells without high-dose chemotherapy. From 2017 to 2020, multiple QUILT clinical trials exploring this combination of cell therapy, immunomodulating antibodies, adenovirus-based cancer vaccines, and low-dose chemotherapy provided preliminary results showing the median survival rate can be more than doubled and a complete remission can be achieved in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer for which there are no other FDA-approved treatment options. Based on the data from these trials, ImmunityBio is conducting a pivotal, three-cohort pivotal trial (QUILT 88) in metastatic pancreatic cancer.