Nasdaq Issues Statement on Political Action Committee Donations

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Nasdaq’s Political Action Committee announces changes to its PAC program following the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The PAC will pause political donations for the next several months as the 117th Congress begins its work for the American people. The PAC Board will also halt for the foreseeable future any contributions to elected officials who voted to object to the Electoral College certification.



Nasdaq shares the public’s concern regarding the deadly events that took place within the U.S. Capitol building. We hope our policies reflect our optimism about the future of America, the opportunity to heal as a country, to champion inclusive growth and prosperity, and the chance to come together to solve our greatest challenges.