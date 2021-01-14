Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Mobile Live Streaming Platform, Inke Limited, to Drive User Growth

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Inke Limited (HKEx: 3700) (“Inke”), a leading mobile live streaming platform in China, to help Inke drive user growth, enhance user engagement and promote intelligent operations.



Inke is one of the leading interactive entertainment and social networking platforms in China. In July 2018, Inke was successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Inke has developed a rich interactive entertainment and social product matrix based on industry-leading audio and video interaction technology and an in-depth understanding of market segmentation and crowd demand. Its core product, Inke APP, is a pioneering mobile live broadcasting APP in China; Jimu APP is a leading interest-based social platform used widely among members of Generation Z; and Duiyuan APP has grown quickly in popularity in the cloud-dating segment in China. In addition, Inke has also incubated several audio and video social products, which have become new revenue growth drivers for Inke.