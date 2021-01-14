Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Mobile Live Streaming Platform, Inke Limited, to Drive User Growth
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
it has entered into a partnership agreement with Inke Limited (HKEx: 3700) (“Inke”), a leading mobile live streaming platform in China, to help Inke drive user growth, enhance user engagement and
promote intelligent operations.
Inke is one of the leading interactive entertainment and social networking platforms in China. In July 2018, Inke was successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Inke has developed a rich interactive entertainment and social product matrix based on industry-leading audio and video interaction technology and an in-depth understanding of market segmentation and crowd demand. Its core product, Inke APP, is a pioneering mobile live broadcasting APP in China; Jimu APP is a leading interest-based social platform used widely among members of Generation Z; and Duiyuan APP has grown quickly in popularity in the cloud-dating segment in China. In addition, Inke has also incubated several audio and video social products, which have become new revenue growth drivers for Inke.
As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile continues to deploy its "APP developer-centric" strategy with a clear focus on increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. The Company has successively launched push notifications, JVerification (one-key authentication), instant messaging, statistics and analytics, and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) and other services. As of September 30, 2020, Aurora Mobile has provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Aurora Mobile also leverages its AI-driven processing platform to provide customers with one-stop diversified service solutions, helping customers across various industries to improve operational efficiency and conduct informed decision making.
The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s stable, efficient and secure Artificial Intelligent (“AI”)-powered push services and machine learning-driven data analytic platform, to help Inke gain more comprehensive insights into user needs, provide Inke with tailored and differentiated operation solutions that increase user stickiness and engagement, and achieve significant user growth. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to premium mobile developer service providers in China.
