 

Solar A/S Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Solar A/S hereby announces that RWC Asset Management LLP has informed Solar that following its sale of shares on 13 January 2021, RWC Asset Management LLP’s holding of Solar B shares now totals 733,779 shares at DKK 100, corresponding to an ownership share of 9.969%.

Yours faithfully,
Solar A/S

Jens Andersen

Contacts
 CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director, Dennis Callesen -tel. +45 29 92 18 11 

 

Facts about Solar
 Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 11.7bn in 2019 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer
 This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

