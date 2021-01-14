 

Ipsidy Announces Agreement with Wipro to Combat Identity Fraud and Offer FIDO2 Compliant Passwordless Login for Customers Globally

LONG BEACH, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB: IDTY], a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service (IDaaS), today announced an agreement with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company,  to help enterprise customers combat identity fraud and to deliver seamless FIDO2 compliant Passwordless login tied to a proven identity.

Wipro helps its global customers across six continents thrive in a world defined by disruption and fueled by transformative technology. Under the agreement, Wipro will team with Ipsidy to offer innovative identity solutions to address the expanding demand for building trust and identity certainty in today’s online, digital world.

Verification of an individual’s identity during enrollment as well as ongoing authentication of that identity across the customer journey underpins the basis of a new form of trust and security. To that end, Wipro intends to offer Ipsidy’s facial biometric identity solutions, ProofTM and VerifiedTM , to provide enhanced identity assurance throughout the digital transformation journey.

ProofTM by Ipsidy offers facial biometric identity verification utilizing trusted government-issued credentials and databases to help eliminate identity fraud during remote user and customer onboarding. Verified Essential, offered through Ipsidy’s partnership with LoginID, delivers a FIDO2 strong authentication and Passwordless access solution that securely and automatically creates a digital chain of trust between biometrically verified individuals, their accounts, and their devices. Instead of entering complex and often forgotten passwords, VerifiedTM  allows seamless biometric authentication of enterprise employees and customers to systems, web platforms, and mobile applications.

“Ipsidy is pleased to partner with Wipro to deliver our identity verification and FIDO2 authentication services across the globe” said Phillip Kumnick, CEO of Ipsidy. “Wipro is well-known for its market breadth and reputation for delivering innovative solutions to its customers as they grow their digital businesses.  We believe this agreement opens new opportunities for our business, as Wipro assists clients with the critical challenge of mitigating identity fraud and enhancing system security.”

