Smartsheet Named 2020 Best Enterprise Software Vendor by Constellation Research

“This recognition validates the enterprise readiness and scalability of our platform that empowers our customers to create impact across their business,” said Gene Farrell, Chief Product Officer at Smartsheet. “The ability to adapt to the future of work is critical for enterprises, and we believe Smartsheet is well positioned to enable that transformation.”

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company has been named the Best Enterprise Software Vendor in Constellation Research’s 2020 Enterprise Awards . These awards are based on the experiences and interaction of Constellation’s analysts with forward thinking buy-side executives and responses from innovative vendors.

The Best Enterprise Software Vendor is awarded to organizations “who improved their customer relevance, market share, customer satisfaction, and brand standing.” In Constellation’s evaluation of Smartsheet, the firm stated, “not only is their COVID-19 resource center one of the best in the business” but the company also “helped countless U.S. organizations to obtain critically needed information and helped many of them to stay in business.”

“During a historically trying time in life and business, Smartsheet not only provided urgently needed support and direction to the world, they defined the top end of the category with an enterprise-grade platform that enables organizations to rapidly create innovative solutions that solve urgent business challenges,” said Dion Hinchcliffe, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “Smartsheet continues to strengthen its leadership position in the work collaboration category, and I look forward to watching their continued growth and success.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, market leadership, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005122/en/