 

Vantage Bank Texas Selects CGI for Payments System Modernization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced Texas-based Vantage Bank Texas has deployed CGI All Payments as part of the community bank’s digital transformation.

CGI All Payments (APS) will underpin the Bank’s cloud-based digital modernization journey. APS replaces Vantage Bank’s legacy FedWire and ACH processing solutions, as well as positions the bank for real-time payments. This move will enable the bank to focus on differentiating their business offerings in order to meet their strategic growth objectives, while realizing unrivalled levels of service, availability, agility and most importantly, security from the CGI All Payments service in Microsoft Azure.

Vantage Bank’s transformation, like many other financial institutions, started with the need to replace aging and costly legacy solutions, at the same time positioning itself for future business growth. CGI worked closely with Vantage Bank Texas to define a plan of action to meet their short and long term needs. Four months after selecting CGI, Vantage Bank Texas is live with CGI All Payments.

“Our customers expect a better user experience. To deliver on those expectations, we partnered with CGI to improve efficiencies in payments processing with a modern, flexible solution,” said Shawn Main, Chief Business Architect at Vantage Bank Texas. “The goal of the project is to future-proof our payment systems while offering customers a wider range of payment and transfer options.”

“Payments are the foundation that every bank is built upon, and getting it right is critical. Choosing the right platform – a payment services hub that is modern, flexible, scalable – is fundamental to a bank achieving their growth strategy,” states Gareth Lodge, Senior Analyst, Celent. “Utilizing it then in the cloud can accelerate and multiply the benefits.”

“The increasing demand among financial customers for highly personalized data and payment options across a growing array of digital channels is challenging bank legacy systems,” said Robert Coakley, Vice-President of Payments Solutions at CGI. “Whether the goal is to deliver distinctive payments experiences, provide real-time payment options or meet compliance mandates, we are working side-by-side with global financial institutions and vital community banks, like Vantage Bank Texas, to chart a path forward for payments transformation solutions that are fully vetted for security and compliance across all platforms including public cloud.”

About CGI All Payments

CGI All Payments is a modern, modular solution built on global industry standards to ensure banks’ payments business is future-proof. It helps banks to increase revenue by reducing transaction costs and time to market for new revenue streams. A bank’s customers also benefit from a wide range of payment choices and the ability to transfer and receive funds 24/7/365. As an integrated software platform for processing real-time, wire and ACH payments, CGI All Payments’ built-in workflow engine helps automate the processing of payment transactions to reduce manual processing while improving straight-through processing (STP) rates across all payment types.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

CGI Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vantage Bank Texas Selects CGI for Payments System Modernization CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced Texas-based Vantage Bank Texas has deployed CGI All Payments as part of the community bank’s digital transformation. CGI All Payments (APS) will underpin the Bank’s cloud-based digital modernization …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
CGI Further Expands Its Footprint in Columbus, a High-Growth U.S. Metro Market, with Acquisition of HMB’s Professional Services Division