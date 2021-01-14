Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on Verizon

All three new phones connect you to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide network, offering the potential for unprecedented speed and power that brings out the best in the Galaxy S21 line-up.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is your home for the latest generation of Samsung Galaxy smartphones, unveiled at Unpacked. With a sleek new design, incredible camera system, hyperfast processor and a battery that won't give out on you when you need it most, the Galaxy S21 series lets you get creative, stay connected and do it all your way.

Just this week, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg showed the world during CES what a powerful connective technology 5G is today and will be in the future. As the technology continues to become available in more and more places, the Galaxy S21 5G series and Verizon 5G will give you a front-row seat to the latest and greatest experiences in sports, entertainment, education , business collaboration and more.

Pricing and availability

Preorders for the Galaxy S21 5G series on Verizon start January 14 at 11am ET and both phones will be widely available on January 29. Here’s the full line-up:

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (6.8” 2 ) starts at $39.99 a month for 30 months or $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail)

(6.8” ) starts at $39.99 a month for 30 months or $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail) Galaxy S21+ 5G (6.7” 2 ) starts at $33.33 a month for 30 months or $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)

(6.7” ) starts at $33.33 a month for 30 months or $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail) Galaxy S21 5G (6.2”2) starts at $33.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail)



Features that matter

Life is a series of moments. Why not make them beautiful? Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with multiple, cutting-edge ways to capture life exactly as it is, or turn it into a work of art. Combined with Verizon 5G, and you have the perfect tool for creating and sharing your story to the world. Here are some of the best features of the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung’s best-in-class camera experience: Samsung is known for its brilliant smartphone cameras and the S21 line-up is no different. Improved 8K Snap lets you grab crystal clear images from your 8K video footage, so you can capture all the live action and get standout still shots every time you hit record. Even in fast-moving or bumpy conditions, your footage will be buttery-smooth with Super Steady video at an improved 60fps3.The new 108 megapixel pro sensor on the S20 Ultra’s camera improves on resolution clarity and light sensitivity, so it works better no matter what lighting condition you find yourself in.