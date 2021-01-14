 

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on Verizon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 17:30  |  45   |   |   

  • All three new phones perfectly complement Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide
  • Preorders for the Galaxy S21 5G series on Verizon start January 14 at 11am ET
  • Switch to Verizon and get a 128GB Galaxy S21+ 5G on us with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans1

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is your home for the latest generation of Samsung Galaxy smartphones, unveiled at Unpacked. With a sleek new design, incredible camera system, hyperfast processor and a battery that won't give out on you when you need it most, the Galaxy S21 series lets you get creative, stay connected and do it all your way.

All three new phones connect you to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide network, offering the potential for unprecedented speed and power that brings out the best in the Galaxy S21 line-up.

Just this week, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg showed the world during CES what a powerful connective technology 5G is today and will be in the future. As the technology continues to become available in more and more places, the Galaxy S21 5G series and Verizon 5G will give you a front-row seat to the latest and greatest experiences in sports, entertainment, education, business collaboration and more.

Pricing and availability

Preorders for the Galaxy S21 5G series on Verizon start January 14 at 11am ET and both phones will be widely available on January 29. Here’s the full line-up:

  • Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (6.8”2) starts at $39.99 a month for 30 months or $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail)
  • Galaxy S21+ 5G (6.7”2) starts at $33.33 a month for 30 months or $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)
  • Galaxy S21 5G (6.2”2) starts at $33.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail)

Features that matter

Life is a series of moments. Why not make them beautiful? Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with multiple, cutting-edge ways to capture life exactly as it is, or turn it into a work of art. Combined with Verizon 5G, and you have the perfect tool for creating and sharing your story to the world. Here are some of the best features of the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung’s best-in-class camera experience: Samsung is known for its brilliant smartphone cameras and the S21 line-up is no different. Improved 8K Snap lets you grab crystal clear images from your 8K video footage, so you can capture all the live action and get standout still shots every time you hit record. Even in fast-moving or bumpy conditions, your footage will be buttery-smooth with Super Steady video at an improved 60fps3.The new 108 megapixel pro sensor on the S20 Ultra’s camera improves on resolution clarity and light sensitivity, so it works better no matter what lighting condition you find yourself in.

Seite 1 von 6
Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on Verizon All three new phones perfectly complement Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G NationwidePreorders for the Galaxy S21 5G series on Verizon start January 14 at 11am ETSwitch to Verizon and get a 128GB Galaxy S21+ 5G on us with select trade-in and select …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Inaugural Drilling Program Set to Launch at Hawkins; High-Grade Trench Results Reported Up to 9.6 ...
First Cobalt Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Verizon launch interactive virtual art experience
12.01.21
Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg delivers kick-off keynote at 2021 Consumer Electronics Show
12.01.21
Verizon, UPS, and Skyward announce connected drone delivery at CES 2021
11.01.21
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im Auge behalten
07.01.21
More Verizon customers in more places get access to 5G on their phone and in their home
04.01.21
Verizon makes high-speed, reliable internet more accessible with Fios Forward
04.01.21
Verizon to speak at Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference January 5
02.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 53/21
29.12.20
Verizon Fios customers may be impacted by Hearst Television’s unreasonable demands
22.12.20
Verizon connects frontline heroes and local restaurants across six cities this holiday season

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN