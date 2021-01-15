DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex Group repeats annual order intake of more than 6 gigawatts in financial year 2020 15.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Order intake for 2020 almost on a par with the previous year despite coronavirus pandemic

Delta4000 series share of all orders increases to 81 percent for the full year

Fourth quarter orders total 2.3 gigawatts, making it the strongest quarter in the financial year ended



Hamburg, 15 January 2021. Driven by strong demand seen towards the end of the year, the Nordex Group secured orders for 491 wind turbine systems with a total output of 2,261 megawatts (MW) in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2019: 1,477 MW). In 2020, the company received firm orders for a total of 1,331 wind turbines with an output of 6,020 MW, almost matching the high order intake of the previous year despite occasional delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic (2019: 6,207 MW). The share attributable to the efficient and high-margin Delta4000 wind turbines increased to 81 percent for the full year (2019: 44 percent). Launched only in 2019, the N163/5.X turbine alone accounted for 877 MW of new orders.

Order intake in the fourth quarter of 2020

In the final quarter of 2020, 49 percent of orders were placed in Europe and 28 percent in the USA (North America region). The Latin America region had a share of 23 percent due to the 518 MW "Ventos de Santa Eugenia" project in Brazil. The Delta4000 series accounted for 81 percent of orders in the fourth quarter (Q4 2019: 56 percent).

Order intake in the full year 2020

Distributed across 16 countries, 59 percent of orders (by MW) came from the European region last year, with Germany, Norway, the UK, Finland and France being the largest markets. Representing total order intake in the North America region, the USA accounted for 20 percent of orders. Projects in Brazil, Chile and Colombia resulted in 21 percent of the order volume coming from Latin America.