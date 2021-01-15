 

DGAP-DD All for One Group SE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.01.2021 / 14:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Qino JB Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Blazicek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
All for One Group SE

b) LEI
529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.00 EUR 186528.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.00 EUR 186528.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: OTC Germany
MIC: ODEU


15.01.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64231  15.01.2021 



