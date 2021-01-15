 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Participate in NobleCon17 Virtual Investor Conference

January 15, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that it will present at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1:30 pm EST. Comtech management will be available to provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com. A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek at www.channelchek.com next month.

About Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small and microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

