 

Onto Innovation Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call for February 4, 2021

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results, after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Onto Innovation will host a conference call in connection with its release of the financial results, which will be broadcast live over the internet. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven R. Roth, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:

February 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 437-2398 or International: +1 (929) 477-0577 and reference conference ID 109830 at least five (5) minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least fifteen (15) minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

There will be a replay of the conference call available from 7:30 p.m. ET on February 4 until 7:30 p.m. ET on February 11, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (888) 203-1112 and reference conference ID 109830 at any time during that period.

A replay will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

