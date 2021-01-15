RBC Bearings to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 29th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will release its third quarter financial results before market open on Friday, January 29th. RBC Bearings will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, January 29th at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel A. Bergeron, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Robert M. Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will recap the quarter’s results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, www.rbcbearings.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast link.