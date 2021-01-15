CAPREIT Announces January 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its January 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11500 per Unit (or $1.38 on an annualized basis). The January distribution will be payable on February 16, 2021 to Unitholders of record on January 29, 2021.



To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.