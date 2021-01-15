 

CAPREIT Announces January 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its January 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11500 per Unit (or $1.38 on an annualized basis). The January distribution will be payable on February 16, 2021 to Unitholders of record on January 29, 2021.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in, and manages, approximately 67,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada, in the Netherlands and Ireland. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 93%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein,
Chairman
(416) 861-5788 		CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney,
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404 		CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771 		   

