 

Information regarding the decision of the Director of the Banking and Insurance Companies Supervision Department of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of the Bank of Lithuania

According to decision of the Director of the Banking and Insurance Companies Supervision Department of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of the Bank of Lithuania, Medicinos bankas UAB received permission to include part of audited profit of nine months of 2020, i.e. EUR 2,364,000 - on the basis of an individual report, EUR 2,509,000 - on the basis of consolidates report, into Common Equity Tier 1. Pursuant to this permission, on 31 December 2020, the bank's capital adequacy ratio increased from 17.91% to 19.81%.

More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt


 




