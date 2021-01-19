 

Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH with new brand identity - Used car locations in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich

Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH with new brand identity - Used car locations in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich

Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH with new brand identity - Used car locations in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich

Pullach, 19 January 2021 - autohaus24 GmbH, one of the leading online car dealerships in Germany and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sixt Leasing SE, is now presenting itself in a new look: both the brand logo and the autohaus24.de website have been completely redesigned. In addition, the used car locations of Sixt Leasing in Frankfurt-Egelsbach, Berlin-Adlershof and Munich-Eching are now operating under the autohaus24 brand.

Josef Finauer and Werner König, Managing Directors of autohaus24 GmbH: "With our new brand identity, we are emphasising our claim to be one of the leading online car dealers. In addition, we now have a local presence with our brand in the used car trade for the first time."

The aim of autohaus24 is to further expand its product and service portfolio for used cars - both online and offline. For example, customers at the new locations will have the opportunity to buy matching complete winter wheels for their vehicle.

About Sixt Leasing:

Sixt Leasing SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2019, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 824 million.

www.sixt-leasing.com


