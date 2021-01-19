 

DGAP-News DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: BaFin determines relevant average share prices for the proposed public delisting takeover offer

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, January 19, 2021 - On January 11, 2021, Musai Capital Ltd., Sliema, Malta (the "Bidder") announced its decision to submit a public delisting takeover offer to the shareholders of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG, Berlin, Germany ("DEAG") to acquire all no-par value bearer shares in DEAG, each representing a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 (the "DEAG Shares"), pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 sent. 1 WpÜG in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sent. 3 no. 1 BörsG (the "Offer"). Together with the U.S. investor Mike Novogratz, who holds approx. 14% of DEAG's shares through his family office Galaxy Group Investments LLC, as well as other shareholders of the DEAG, Apeiron and the Bidder have agreed on the key terms of a shareholders' agreement on the basis of which, subject to the successful closing of the transaction, they will exercise joint control over DEAG. In an agreement with DEAG, Apeiron and the Bidder have committed to support DEAG's further growth strategy outside the stock exchange listing.

The Bidder has informed DEAG, that according to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") the domestic volume-weighted average stock exchange prices of DEAG Shares during the last three and the last six months prior to the announcement of the Offer, which are relevant for the determination of the statutory minimum price, amount to EUR 3.09 (three months) and EUR 3.03 (six months). Therefore, according to the Bidder the offer consideration under the Offer will correspond to the volume-weighted average stock exchange prices of DEAG Shares during the last three months of EUR 3.09 per DEAG Share as determined by BaFin.

