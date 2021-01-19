Cerence Introduces Cerence Mobility Platforms; Delivers Voice and AI Experiences to New Areas of Mobility

Strategic expansion into building mobility and accelerating two-wheeler market builds on decades of automotive expertise and success

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced its Cerence Mobility Platforms for Automotive, 2-Wheelers and Building Mobility. A focused, strategic approach to the company’s growth, Cerence Mobility Platforms deliver industry-leading innovation to three core areas of mobility – automotive, two-wheelers, and buildings – bringing voice-first, AI-centric experiences to consumers’ daily lives throughout their journeys.



“Cerence is making the world of mobility connected, bridging the digital and analog worlds with the most advanced AI,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “Today’s innovations are backed by modern business models and accelerated by our AI-powered, out-of-the-box thinking. Whether driving it, riding it, or standing in it, the needs and demands of conversational AI interaction for mobility are only increasing for consumers that want intelligent assistants and services on their daily journeys.”