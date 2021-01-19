 

StemGen Announces Education Initiative With ‘Race to Inspire’ Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 15:30  |  52   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- StemGen (OTC: SGNI), a leading broad automotive engineering and esports technology company, today announced it has built a strategic educational partnership pilot program for schools called “Race to Inspire”. 

StemGen Inc. and Inspire & Innovate LLC will work with K-12 schools to create teaching modules using motorsports via real and virtual interactions. 

“We accomplished much work and planning towards this program in 2020 to get to this point and we now have a strategic partnership with Brian and James Costello and their Inspire & Innovate LLC company to launch the ‘Race to Inspire’ educational platform,” said Simon Dawson, president and chief executive officer of StemGen. “We have a tight group of educators assembled to provide StemGen teaching modules as educational classrooms for schools around an interactive motorsports component with local, national and international businesses mentoring these programs. Our pilot program will start in February with a school district in Pennsylvania and we will be announcing more fundamentals in the very near future.” 

“James and I are very excited to be a part of this innovative project which will bring a unique STEM experience to mainstream education. It’s a game changer,” said Dr. Brian Costello, co-owner, Inspire & Innovate LLC. “We have been working in education for over 20 years and were immediately enthused when Simon and his team brought the idea to us. Together with StemGen, Inc., we have created a fun, new, exciting way to educate students and are looking forward to launching the ‘Race to Inspire’ pilot program in early February 2021. 

“This innovative partnership shares the passion for education and understands the need to prepare our students with the skills demanded for the 21st century.  The ‘Race to Inspire’ modules will systematically enhance the future of STEM education across the nation and beyond.” 

For more information about StemGen, Inc., please visit https://stemgeninc.com/ 

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is a broad automotive engineering and esports technology company focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education. The Company generates revenues through the licensing of in-house developed hydrogen-fueled automotive technologies, audience and education monetization programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, TX. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information. 

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone’s past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the Company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

CONTACT:

Barbara J. Burns Burns | Group PR

barbara@burnsgrouppr.com

+1 770-329-7134


StemGen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StemGen Announces Education Initiative With ‘Race to Inspire’ Program HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - StemGen (OTC: SGNI), a leading broad automotive engineering and esports technology company, today announced it has built a strategic educational partnership pilot program for schools …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators ...
GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
StemGen Announces Brand Refresh and New Website