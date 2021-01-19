Kilroy Realty Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Its Dividend Distributions
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today the 2020 tax treatment of its dividend distributions. The company's total dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #49427F108) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:
|
Record
Payable
Date
Total Distribution per Share
Total Distribution Attributable to 2020
2020 Taxable Ordinary Dividend
2020 Total Qualified Dividend (1)
2020
Total Capital Gain Distribution (4)
2020 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (2)
2020
Return of Capital
2020 Section 199A Dividends (3)
12/31/2019
1/15/2020
$.4850000
$.4850000
$.3662762
$.0006030
$.0784874
$.0103492
$.0402364
$.3656732
3/31/2020
4/15/2020
.4850000
.4850000
.3662762
.0006030
.0784874
.0103492
.0402364
.3656732
6/30/2020
7/15/2020
.4850000
.4850000
.3662762
.0006030
.0784874
.0103492
.0402364
.3656732
9/30/2020
10/14/2020
.5000000
.5000000
.3776044
.0006217
.0809148
.0106693
.0414808
