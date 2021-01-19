Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Kilroy Realty Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Its Dividend Distributions Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today the 2020 tax treatment of its dividend distributions. The company's total dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #49427F108) are to be classified for income tax purposes as …



