 

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend Classification for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 22:15  |  11   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT); (“Hersha” or “the Company”), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced the tax classification of its Priority Class A Common Share (“Common Shares”), Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series C Preferred Shares”), Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series D Preferred Shares”) and Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series E Preferred Shares”) distributions for 2020 for Federal income tax reporting purposes. The tax information provided below should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors as to the tax treatment of the distributions.

CLASS A COMMON SHARES                      

Record
Dates 		 

Paid Dates 		  Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share 		  Taxable
Ordinary
Income 		  Total
Capital Gain
Distribution 		 
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain 		  Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)* 		 
Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/3/2020   1/15/2020   $ 0.2800000     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.280000     $ -
TOTAL       $ 0.2800000     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.280000     $ -
Percent         100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%     N/A
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Common Shares is 427825500.  
                             
                             
SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES                      

Record
Dates 		 

Paid Dates 		  Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share 		  Taxable
Ordinary
Income 		  Total
Capital Gain
Distribution 		 
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain 		  Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)* 		 
Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/1/2020   1/15/2020   $ 0.429700     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.429700     $ -
TOTAL       $ 0.429700     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.429700     $ -
Percent         100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%     N/A
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series C Preferred Shares is 427825401      
                             
                             
SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES                      

Record
Dates 		 

Paid Dates 		  Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share 		  Taxable
Ordinary
Income 		  Total
Capital Gain
Distribution 		 
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain 		  Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)* 		 
Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/1/2020   1/15/2020   $ 0.406250     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.406250     $ -
TOTAL       $ 0.406250     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.406250     $ -
Percent         100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%     N/A
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series D Preferred Shares is 427825609      
                             
                             
SERIES E PREFERRED SHARES                      

Record
Dates 		 

Paid Dates 		  Total
Cash Distribution
Per Share 		  Taxable
Ordinary
Income 		  Total
Capital Gain
Distribution 		 
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain 		  Nontaxable
Distribution
(Return of Capital)* 		 
Section 199A
Dividends
                             
1/1/2020   1/15/2020   $ 0.406250     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.406250     $ -
TOTAL       $ 0.406250     $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 0.406250     $ -
Percent         100.00%     N/A   N/A   N/A     100.00%     N/A
                             
The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series E Preferred Shares is 427825708      
                             
* Distributions will reduce a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares. Any amount of the distribution that exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares will be treated as gain from the sale or exchange of property.
                             

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,582 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT”. For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company’s website at www.hersha.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement. For a description of these factors, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Hersha Hospitality Trust’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact: Michael Gillespie, Chief Accounting Officer
Phone: (717) 236-4400




Hersha Hospitality Trust Registered of Benef Interest (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend Classification for 2020 PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT); (“Hersha” or “the Company”), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced the tax classification of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Hersha Hospitality Trust to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 23, 2021
04.01.21
Hersha Hospitality Trust Sells Courtyard San Diego For $64.5 Million