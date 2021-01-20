 

Life Storage, Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self storage properties, announced today the tax allocations of the Company’s 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #53223X107). The allocations will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows:



Record
Date



Payable
Date


Total
Distribution
per Share


Ordinary
Dividend
(Box 1a)

Total
Capital
Gain
(Box 2a)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(1)
(Box 2b)

Section
199A
Dividend(2)
 (Box 5)

1/14/2020

1/27/2020

$1.07

$0.8514

$0.2186

$0.0482

$0.8514

4/14/2020

4/27/2020

$1.07

$0.8514

$0.2186

$0.0482

$0.8514

7/14/2020

7/27/2020

$1.07

$0.8514

$0.2186

$0.0482

$0.8514

10/13/2020

10/26/2020

$1.07

$0.8514

$0.2186

$0.0482

$0.8514

 

 

$4.28

$3.4056

$0.8744

$0.1928

$3.4056

(1) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.

(2) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their personal tax advisor with regard to their specific tax treatment of dividends.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 31 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 500,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.

