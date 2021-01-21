 

First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), Transgene’s Innovative Individualized Immunotherapy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that a first patient with head and neck cancer has been dosed with the Company’s innovative individualized immunotherapy, TG4050. This novel therapeutic vaccine is based on Transgene’s myvac technology platform, which leverages cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to customize the treatment for each patient.

This innovative approach combines Transgene’s expertise in virus-based immunotherapies, NEC’s longstanding AI technologies and the commitment of prestigious cancer care centers.

THE FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN DOSED AT THE IUCT ONCOPOLE IN TOULOUSE, France, where the trial enrolling head and neck cancer patients, is being conducted by Prof. Jean-Pierre Delord, Director of the Claudius Regaud Institute and General Manager of the IUCT Oncopole.

Prof. Jean-Pierre Delord added: “Each tumor has its own very specific potential immune targets. The goal of TG4050 is to provide the immune system with the information it needs to identify cancer cells and trigger a targeted immune response to treat the disease. Head & neck cancer patients currently have no effective treatments to prevent recurrence of the disease and half of these high-risk patients will relapse within the first year after initial treatment. TG4050 can address the medical need of these patients either as single agent or in combination with standard of care. The IUCT Oncopole is an institution with a state-of-the-art cancer research unit and can rely on highly specialized teams to conduct this clinical trial and evaluate how TG4050 has the potential to benefit cancer patients.”

TG4050 IS A CANCER VACCINE FULLY CUSTOMIZED FOR EACH PATIENT COMBINING BEST-IN-CLASS THERAPEUTIC VACCINE RESEARCH

AND CUTTING-EDGE AI TECHNOLOGY

Transgene’s highly innovative technology platform, myvac, enables the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy, which encodes patient-specific cancer cell mutations (neoantigens) identified and selected by NEC’s Neoantigen Prediction System (NPS), an advanced AI technology approach. TG4050 has been designed to target up to 30 patient-specific neoantigens.

