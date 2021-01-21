 

Bombardier and GTS Rail strengthen their long-term partnership by increasing GTS’s TRAXX locomotive fleet

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 09:00  |  77   |   |   

  • New order for three additional E.494 locomotives from GTS Rail, increasing its TRAXX fleet size to 20 units

BERLIN and BARI, Italy, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d331f9a-a6d3-42c3 ... 

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation and Italian intermodal freight operator GTS Rail, continue to strengthen their partnership with a new order from GTS Rail for three more BOMBARDIER TRAXX DC3 E.494 locomotives for its fleet. This order will increase GTS Rail’s TRAXX locomotive fleet to 20 units, of which eight are the latest generation and the entire fleet is being produced by Bombardier.

“The signing of this contract represents further confirmation of the appreciation and trust between Bombardier and GTS Rail for more than thirteen years. It is a real partnership resulting in a fleet of 20 locomotives for Italy, all from Bombardier’s TRAXX product family,” said Franco Beretta, CEO of Bombardier Transportation Italy. He added, “In addition, another pride of Bombardier is to offer our customers a complete 360 degree service and these superb TRAXX locomotives operated by GTS Rail, which boast strong usage and high monthly mileage, are also serviced under a full maintenance contract with Bombardier.”

“We’re pleased to further strengthen our fleet which confirms our strategy of being an asset-based company,” commented Alessio Muciaccia, CEO of GTS Rail. “Bombardier is one of our earliest partners and we will also entrust them with our service business for the next 10 years. The years to come will see exponential growth in rail transport and we are pleased to seize this incredible opportunity. Our goal is to double the fleet size over the next five years.”

The new locomotives will be built at Bombardier’s Vado Ligure site in Italy and deliveries will start from September 2021. The TRAXX DC3 E.494 locomotive belongs to the European Bombardier TRAXX product platform and they are the best-selling freight locomotives in Italy.

About Bombardier Transportation Italy
Bombardier Transportation is a leading provider of rolling stock, signalling and maintenance services in Italy. It’s facility in Vado Ligure manufactures the E464 and TRAXX locomotives for Italian and European markets and it celebrated its 2,000th locomotive in 2019. A dedicated centre in Rome for rail control, signalling and urban transport engineering provides solutions for Rete Ferroviaria Italiana as well as for customers across the world. Bombardier has a thriving train maintenance business in Italy and it also operates and maintains the automated people mover system at Rome Fiumicino airport. Bombardier’s portfolio also includes the V300ZEFIRO/Frecciarossa 1000 high-speed trains for Trenitalia and it will soon support South Tyrol region with TALENT 3 trains for Italy-Austria cross-border services.

Seite 1 von 4
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier and GTS Rail strengthen their long-term partnership by increasing GTS’s TRAXX locomotive fleet New order for three additional E.494 locomotives from GTS Rail, increasing its TRAXX fleet size to 20 units BERLIN and BARI, Italy, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
18.01.21
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
15.01.21
Bombardier to overhaul 143 TWINDEXX double-deck coaches for Israel Railways
13.01.21
Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on Transilien’s N-Line
13.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 16 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
12.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture begins assembling the first automated people mover vehicle for Hong Kong International Airport
11.01.21
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
04.01.21
Bombardier Announces Completion of Previously Announced Acquisition and Gains Full Ownership of Aircraft Service Centre in Berlin
23.12.20
Bombardier Announces Sale of 10 Challenger 350 Business Jets
23.12.20
Bombardier awarded 30-year services contract for Toronto’s Finch West Light Rail Transit project

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
599
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)