Bombardier and GTS Rail strengthen their long-term partnership by increasing GTS’s TRAXX locomotive fleet

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation and Italian intermodal freight operator GTS Rail, continue to strengthen their partnership with a new order from GTS Rail for three more BOMBARDIER TRAXX DC3 E.494 locomotives for its fleet. This order will increase GTS Rail’s TRAXX locomotive fleet to 20 units, of which eight are the latest generation and the entire fleet is being produced by Bombardier.



“The signing of this contract represents further confirmation of the appreciation and trust between Bombardier and GTS Rail for more than thirteen years. It is a real partnership resulting in a fleet of 20 locomotives for Italy, all from Bombardier’s TRAXX product family,” said Franco Beretta, CEO of Bombardier Transportation Italy. He added, “In addition, another pride of Bombardier is to offer our customers a complete 360 degree service and these superb TRAXX locomotives operated by GTS Rail, which boast strong usage and high monthly mileage, are also serviced under a full maintenance contract with Bombardier.”

“We’re pleased to further strengthen our fleet which confirms our strategy of being an asset-based company,” commented Alessio Muciaccia, CEO of GTS Rail. “Bombardier is one of our earliest partners and we will also entrust them with our service business for the next 10 years. The years to come will see exponential growth in rail transport and we are pleased to seize this incredible opportunity. Our goal is to double the fleet size over the next five years.”

The new locomotives will be built at Bombardier’s Vado Ligure site in Italy and deliveries will start from September 2021. The TRAXX DC3 E.494 locomotive belongs to the European Bombardier TRAXX product platform and they are the best-selling freight locomotives in Italy.

About Bombardier Transportation Italy

Bombardier Transportation is a leading provider of rolling stock, signalling and maintenance services in Italy. It’s facility in Vado Ligure manufactures the E464 and TRAXX locomotives for Italian and European markets and it celebrated its 2,000th locomotive in 2019. A dedicated centre in Rome for rail control, signalling and urban transport engineering provides solutions for Rete Ferroviaria Italiana as well as for customers across the world. Bombardier has a thriving train maintenance business in Italy and it also operates and maintains the automated people mover system at Rome Fiumicino airport. Bombardier’s portfolio also includes the V300ZEFIRO/Frecciarossa 1000 high-speed trains for Trenitalia and it will soon support South Tyrol region with TALENT 3 trains for Italy-Austria cross-border services.