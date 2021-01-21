 

Ultralife Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter Results on February 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

NEWARK, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) will report its fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Ultralife’s Management will also host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM ET on February 4, 2021. To participate in the live call, please dial (800) 915-4836 at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Ultralife call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations Section of the Company’s website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include: Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Company Contact:
Ultralife Corporation
Philip A. Fain
(315) 210-6110
pfain@ulbi.com
                                         Investor Relations Contact:
LHA
Jody Burfening
(212) 838-3777
jburfening@lhai.com
     

