Ultralife Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter Results on February 4, 2021

NEWARK, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) will report its fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, February 4, 2021.



Ultralife’s Management will also host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM ET on February 4, 2021. To participate in the live call, please dial (800) 915-4836 at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Ultralife call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations Section of the Company’s website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.