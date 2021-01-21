 

Music.ly, TikTok, Triller and MoviePass Innovators Unite to Create Digital Media Disruption

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 13:55  |  47   |   |   

Vinco Ventures, Inc. Executes Agreement to Complete a Plan of Merger with ZASH

Bethlehem, PA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation (“ZASH”), a U.S. based entertainment, content and distribution company, today announced the signing of an Agreement to Complete a Plan of Merger subject to certain conditions, creating exciting acceleration and growth in live-streaming content, video-sharing, distribution and production within its own ecosystem.

ZASH, led by media disruptor and financier Ted Farnsworth, Music.ly TikTok and Triller innovator, User Generated Content (UGC) expert Jaeson Ma, and social monetization expert Vincent Butta, brings together three of the most successful and disruptive leaders in the entertainment industry today. At the forefront of today’s digital wave, the Company aims to invest, acquire and merge the best-in-class media, entertainment and content-focused technology companies globally – from East to West – aiming to build a “Virtual Hollywood”, the future of media. ZASH provides its content partners and producers with state-of-the art analytics and distribution technology to ensure that consumer eyes are on their content at the right time in the right place.

“The Company’s proprietary Influencer Platform has led to over 2 billion video views. With a current follower network of over 350+ million, we are poised to revolutionize the next generation of video distribution,” said Brian McFadden, Chief Strategy Officer.

“ZASH was formed to not only drastically reimagine today’s global entertainment marketplace, but also to combine first-class talent, resources and technology, allowing acceleration and growth in this dramatically changing environment,” said Co-Founder Ted Farnsworth, former Chairman of MoviePass and Chairman and Founder of MoviePass Films.

ZASH Co-founder, innovator and expert in monetization strategies for video platforms, mobile technologies and apps, Vince Butta, said “The landscape for distribution, content consumption and user integration of video content is ready to be reimagined on a global scale. We utilize data, meta data and the ioT [Internet of Things] to meet the ever-changing engagement and content demands of content developers, consumers and creators. We provide the consumer with very high-quality products and superior delivery. The unique monetization model for our global ecosystem of platforms really differentiates ZASH and it’s why I am so enthusiastic to be part of its leadership team.”

Seite 1 von 3


Vinco Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Music.ly, TikTok, Triller and MoviePass Innovators Unite to Create Digital Media Disruption Vinco Ventures, Inc. Executes Agreement to Complete a Plan of Merger with ZASH Bethlehem, PA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation (“ZASH”), a U.S. based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 