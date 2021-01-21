 

Moody’s Names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Communications and Branding

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has named Christine Elliott as Managing Director-Global Head of Communications and Branding. Ms. Elliott will be responsible for Moody’s corporate and internal communications, media outreach, digital and social media content, and branding to deliver a clear, consistent message to internal and external stakeholders.

“Clear, consistent communication is vital to Moody’s role as a global integrated risk assessment firm,” said David Platt, Chief Strategy Officer at Moody’s. “Christine’s deep experience will be a strong asset as we advance our global communication vision and strategy to serve the needs of our customers, employees and other stakeholders.”

In her new role, Ms. Elliott will oversee a team of communications and marketing professionals across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions to build awareness of Moody’s contribution to global capital markets through its research, ratings, and products.

Ms. Elliott most recently served as Executive Vice President-Worldwide Communications at Mastercard, where she led a team responsible for overall strategic communications. Prior to that, she was the Chief Communications Officer at S&P Global.

Ms. Elliott also spent several years at American Express, in a series of increasingly senior communications roles, including as Chief Communications Officer for American Express Global Business Travel. She began her career as a journalist, receiving an Emmy while at ABC News.

Ms. Elliott earned a B.A. in Communications and Political Science from the University of Michigan.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Communications and Branding Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has named Christine Elliott as Managing Director-Global Head of Communications and Branding. Ms. Elliott will be responsible for Moody’s corporate and internal communications, media outreach, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference
14.01.21
Diese Aktie zahlt Warren Buffett 105 US-Dollar pro Minute: Viel oder wenig?
05.01.21
Moody's erwirbt Catylist, Inc. und erweitert seine Kapazitäten bei Gewerbeimmobilien
04.01.21
Moody’s Acquires Catylist, Inc., Advancing its Commercial Real Estate Capabilities
22.12.20
Moody’s kündigt Engagement für „Say on Climate“-Kampagne an