Moody’s Names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Communications and Branding

“Clear, consistent communication is vital to Moody’s role as a global integrated risk assessment firm,” said David Platt, Chief Strategy Officer at Moody’s. “Christine’s deep experience will be a strong asset as we advance our global communication vision and strategy to serve the needs of our customers, employees and other stakeholders.”

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has named Christine Elliott as Managing Director-Global Head of Communications and Branding. Ms. Elliott will be responsible for Moody’s corporate and internal communications, media outreach, digital and social media content, and branding to deliver a clear, consistent message to internal and external stakeholders.

In her new role, Ms. Elliott will oversee a team of communications and marketing professionals across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions to build awareness of Moody’s contribution to global capital markets through its research, ratings, and products.

Ms. Elliott most recently served as Executive Vice President-Worldwide Communications at Mastercard, where she led a team responsible for overall strategic communications. Prior to that, she was the Chief Communications Officer at S&P Global.

Ms. Elliott also spent several years at American Express, in a series of increasingly senior communications roles, including as Chief Communications Officer for American Express Global Business Travel. She began her career as a journalist, receiving an Emmy while at ABC News.

Ms. Elliott earned a B.A. in Communications and Political Science from the University of Michigan.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

