American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan

As part of the plan, the company will leverage customer-focused capabilities and continue to strengthen its ROI discipline, while building on the power of AEO’s people, culture and purpose.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) will today host a virtual investor meeting to present its “Real Power. Real Growth.” value creation plan and unveil its long-term financial outlook. To achieve these goals, AEO has the following strategic priorities:

“2020 demonstrated the strength of our organization, our brands and our capabilities – and we are emerging with momentum. As the pace of change and innovation accelerated over the past year, I believe the environment is ripe with potential, and I see more opportunity for AEO than ever before. Today, I am pleased to provide greater transparency to our leading brands, our strategies and our long-term financial targets, aimed at creating lasting value for shareholders,” commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Long-Term Financial Outlook

AEO targets revenue of approximately $5.5 billion and operating income of $550 million in fiscal 2023, with the operating margin expanding to 10%. These targets exclude potential asset impairment and restructuring charges.

Aerie revenue is expected to grow at a mid-20%’s compound annual growth rate to approximately $2 billion, providing significant profit flow through. American Eagle revenue is expected to remain roughly flat to fiscal 2019, at approximately $3.5 billion, with improved profitability.

This morning, AEO also filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that provides greater transparency to American Eagle and Aerie’s historical financial performance. Going forward, the Company has elected to disaggregate the results of its American Eagle brand and Aerie brand operating segments, which have historically been aggregated and presented as one reportable segment.

The virtual investor meeting will begin at 11am Eastern Time and feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s executive leadership team. The event can be accessed in the Investor Relations section on AEO’s website, www.aeo-inc.com. A replay of the investor meeting will be archived and made available online on the company’s website.