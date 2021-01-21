 

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) will today host a virtual investor meeting to present its “Real Power. Real Growth.” value creation plan and unveil its long-term financial outlook. To achieve these goals, AEO has the following strategic priorities:

  • Double Aerie to $2 billion in revenue;
  • Reignite American Eagle for profit growth

As part of the plan, the company will leverage customer-focused capabilities and continue to strengthen its ROI discipline, while building on the power of AEO’s people, culture and purpose.

“2020 demonstrated the strength of our organization, our brands and our capabilities – and we are emerging with momentum. As the pace of change and innovation accelerated over the past year, I believe the environment is ripe with potential, and I see more opportunity for AEO than ever before. Today, I am pleased to provide greater transparency to our leading brands, our strategies and our long-term financial targets, aimed at creating lasting value for shareholders,” commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Long-Term Financial Outlook

AEO targets revenue of approximately $5.5 billion and operating income of $550 million in fiscal 2023, with the operating margin expanding to 10%. These targets exclude potential asset impairment and restructuring charges.

Aerie revenue is expected to grow at a mid-20%’s compound annual growth rate to approximately $2 billion, providing significant profit flow through. American Eagle revenue is expected to remain roughly flat to fiscal 2019, at approximately $3.5 billion, with improved profitability.

This morning, AEO also filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that provides greater transparency to American Eagle and Aerie’s historical financial performance. Going forward, the Company has elected to disaggregate the results of its American Eagle brand and Aerie brand operating segments, which have historically been aggregated and presented as one reportable segment.

The virtual investor meeting will begin at 11am Eastern Time and feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s executive leadership team. The event can be accessed in the Investor Relations section on AEO’s website, www.aeo-inc.com. A replay of the investor meeting will be archived and made available online on the company’s website.

Seite 1 von 3
American Eagle Outfitters Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) will today host a virtual investor meeting to present its “Real Power. Real Growth.” value creation plan and unveil its long-term financial outlook. To achieve these goals, AEO has the following strategic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
AEO Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter Update Ahead of Today’s Investor Meeting