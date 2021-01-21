Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation and Processing Demonstration Project

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: REEMF) is pleased to announce that formal notice has been received from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DoE”) that General Atomics, an affiliate of Synchron, the Company’s largest shareholder, along with Rare Element Resources, Inc. (“RER”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, have been selected to enter negotiations in relation to a financial award under the Critical Materials Funding Opportunity Announcement (“FOA”) for the engineering, construction and operation of a rare earth separation and processing demonstration plant.

RER, along with partners General Atomics and affiliates, and LNV, an Ardurra Group, Inc. Company, as engineering and construction subcontractor, submitted a formal proposal to the DoE in response to a published FOA in mid-2020 for the construction and operation of a rare earth separation and processing plant utilizing proprietary technology to produce commercial grade products. The DoE funding represents one-half of the total estimated costs for the project and is contingent upon the negotiation of mutually agreeable documents which is expected to be completed within 60-90 days.