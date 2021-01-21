Columbia Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions. The company’s total distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP # 198287 203) are to be classified as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisor as to the specific treatment of distributions.

2020 Form 1099-DIV

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 3 Box 5

Record

Date Paid

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share* Total

Distribution

Allocable

to 2020* 2020 Total

Ordinary

Dividend 2020

Qualified

Dividends 2020 Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2020 Total

Non-

Dividend

Distribution 2020

Section

199A

Dividends

12/16/19 01/07/20 $0.210000 $0.210000 $0.210000 - - - $0.210000

03/02/20 03/17/20 $0.210000 $0.210000 $0.210000 - - - $0.210000

06/01/20 06/16/20 $0.210000 $0.210000 $0.210000 - - - $0.210000

09/01/20 09/15/20 $0.210000 $0.210000 $0.210000 - - - $0.210000

12/01/20 01/08/21 $0.210000 $0.008799 $0.008799 - - - $0.008799

*The fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.21 per share with a record date of December 16, 2019 (and paid on January 7, 2020) is entirely allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes. The fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.21 per share with a record date of December 1, 2020 (and paid on January 8, 2021) is a split-year distribution with $0.008799 per share allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes and $0.201201 per share allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating, and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 15 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

