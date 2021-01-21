 

United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 21:31  |  68   |   |   

United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM"), the #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. ("Gores Holdings IV") (NASDAQ: GHIV, GHIVU, and GHIVW), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC ("The Gores Group" or "Gores"), today announced the closing of their previously announced business combination, which hails as the largest SPAC transaction to date with a valuation of approximately $16 billion. In connection with the closing, Gores Holdings IV changed its name to UWM Holdings Corporation and will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new ticker symbol “UWMC” on January 22, 2021. The transaction was approved at a special meeting of the Gores Holdings IV stockholders on January 20, 2021.

The successful closing of the transaction builds on the significant momentum UWM has achieved over the past several months. UWM has realized record third quarter earnings, with originations exceeding $54.2 billion in mortgage volume, net income of $1.45 billion and production volume exceeding the total 2019 production record.

As part of its commitment to help independent mortgage brokers operate their businesses even more nimbly, efficiently and competitively, UWM recently launched technologies including UWM InTouch, a mobile app that provides brokers access to do almost every aspect of their jobs, from underwriting all the way through Clear to Close, within the app rather than using a desktop computer, and Blink+, which now offers loan officers a point of sale, loan origination system and customer relationship manager all-in-one package.

UWM also increased its workforce and now has over 8,000 team members, to whom it provides career training for positions in sales, information technology, underwriting and mortgage operations.

Mat Ishbia, UWM‘s president and CEO said, “Today is a historic day for the entire UWM team and all independent mortgage broker partners throughout America. We are grateful to The Gores Group for their expertise in the SPAC process, they are the experts in these things and we’ve appreciated all of the guidance they’ve provided to get us to our listing day. While UWM is already firmly established as the number one wholesale mortgage lender, with a huge leg up on technology and strong operational efficiencies, we never relax. We have a clear objective of becoming the nation’s number one overall mortgage lender and will continue to work tirelessly to empower independent mortgage broker partners to build and grow their businesses so that they can continue offering a borrower experience that is easier, faster and less expensive than any alternative.”

Seite 1 von 5
Gores Holdings IV Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM"), the #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. ("Gores Holdings IV") (NASDAQ: GHIV, GHIVU, and GHIVW), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) sponsored by an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Adtalem Issues Statement
Bentley Systems Announces Launch of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
TechnipFMC to Host Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Technip Energies on January 28, 2021
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update