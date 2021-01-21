 

BigCommerce to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021

Conference Call Scheduled for February 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1347 from the United States and Canada or (914) 800-3909 internationally with conference ID 7799601. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce’s investor relations website at http://investors.bigcommerce.com.

Following the completion of the call through 8:00 p.m. ET on February 25, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally with conference ID 7799601. A webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.bigcommerce.com for 12 months.

About BigCommerce
BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

