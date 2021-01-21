BigCommerce to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021

Conference Call Scheduled for February 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET



AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021.