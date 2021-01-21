 

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SOUTH CAROLINA MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 22:30  |  29   |   |   

FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) announced that it closed on the acquisition of a manufactured home community located in Sumter, South Carolina for a total purchase price of approximately $3.4 million. This community contains 142 developed homesites, of which approximately 49% are occupied. It is situated on approximately 24 acres. 

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce another value-add acquisition in a new market. Iris Winds is well-located in Sumter, South Carolina. This community is generally in good condition and will benefit from the implementation of our rental home and marketing strategies. We continue to seek additional acquisitions in these new markets and look forward to expanding our footprint in the Southeast.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997

# # # #




UMH Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SOUTH CAROLINA MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) announced that it closed on the acquisition of a manufactured home community located in Sumter, South Carolina for a total purchase price of approximately $3.4 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE
13.01.21
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. DECLARES PREFERRED DIVIDENDS
08.01.21
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ALABAMA MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY