Media release of January 22, 2021
BB Biotech AG closes the 2020 fiscal year with a profit
In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its fiscal year 2020.
Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a profit of approximately CHF 691 million for the financial year 2020 (profit of CHF 677 million in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.
The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 22, 2021 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 19, 2021.
Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe.
BB Biotech AG is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech AG builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.
|
