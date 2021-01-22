DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Annual Results BB Biotech AG closes the 2020 fiscal year with a profit 22-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BB Biotech AG closes the 2020 fiscal year with a profit

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its fiscal year 2020.

Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a profit of approximately CHF 691 million for the financial year 2020 (profit of CHF 677 million in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 22, 2021 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 19, 2021.



For further information:



Media Relations

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch



www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe.

BB Biotech AG is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech AG builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

22-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: BB BIOTECH AG Schwertstrasse 6 8200 Schaffhausen Switzerland Phone: +41 52 624 08 45 E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch ISIN: CH0038389992 WKN: A0NFN3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX EQS News ID: 1162355

End of Announcement DGAP News Service