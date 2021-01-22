 

DGAP-Adhoc BB Biotech AG closes the 2020 fiscal year with a profit

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
BB Biotech AG closes the 2020 fiscal year with a profit

22-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Media release of January 22, 2021

BB Biotech AG closes the 2020 fiscal year with a profit

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for its fiscal year 2020.

Based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures, BB Biotech AG reports a profit of approximately CHF 691 million for the financial year 2020 (profit of CHF 677 million in the previous year). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 22, 2021 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 19, 2021.


For further information:

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch


www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe.
BB Biotech AG is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech AG builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 1162355

 
Wertpapier


