The year 2020 will go down in history as not only one of the most challenging of the century, but also as one of the most transformative. Covid-19 has forced the global population to urgently adapt to a new way of life. A life lived much more digitally.

(Fornebu, 22 January 2021) Digitalisation efforts in every corner of society will accelerate in the wake of Covid-19, predicts Telenor Research. From new technology to combat loneliness, to remote education that’s here to stay, compounded by password panic induced by rising security concerns - these are some of the trends that will shape 2021.

“The pandemic has triggered us and nearly every industry around the globe to adapt at a rate once thought impossible. The past year has proved that digitalisation will be key to tackling major societal issues and to facilitate new ways of working and living in 2021,” says Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research.

For the sixth consecutive year, Sandberg and the Telenor Research team have analysed and reflected on the year that passed, in order to predict what’s to come in five tech trends for 2021:

Trend 1: Tech supplements touch to tackle mental health maladies

Covid-19 has given rise to a growing percentage of people who feel isolated and lonely, triggering a host of new health concerns. Chronic isolation feeds a range of health maladies such as anxiety and depression.

“2020 showed us that loneliness is a fundamental public health issue; a health issue that we believe will face an unprecedented technological response in 2021. We predict that eHealth actors will develop and roll out new sets of tools and services related to mental health. In countries with full 5G implementation, we will likely see the first uses of augmented and virtual reality technology applied in holographic communication tools, already within the next year,” adds Sandberg.

A new generation of chatbots, specifically designed to engage and help people who struggle with loneliness, will also be launched. Drawing on artificial intelligence (AI), these personalised digital helpers can respond to questions, initiate calls, offer entertainment, and conduct enriching activities that enhance feelings of being connected.

Trend 2: A digital spring for green tech

“The pandemic has triggered much needed climate-friendly actions. We believe governments will use the momentum of 2020 to pave the way for a green recovery in 2021, putting climate laws and climate plans into action,” says Sandberg.