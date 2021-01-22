Trex Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on February 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE:TREX], the world’s number-one brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems, will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release on Monday, February 22, 2021, after the close of the U.S. market.

4Q20 Conference Call Date & Time:

Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734 or internationally 1-412-317-5126 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 4Q20 Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Trex website for 30 days.

About Trex Company

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazine’s 2020 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

