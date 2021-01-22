Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Authorization of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Kearny Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase plan to acquire up to 4,210,520 shares or approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. In conjunction with this announcement the Company also announced the completion of its previously disclosed stock repurchase plans which authorized the repurchase of 9,218,324 and 4,475,523 shares, respectively. Such shares were repurchased at a cost of $117.9 million, or $12.79 per share, and $46.9 million, or $10.48 per share, respectively.



Repurchases will be made from time to time in the open market, through block trades, in privately negotiated stock purchases or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such repurchases will be made at management’s discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares, and there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares to be repurchased by the Company.

About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At September 30, 2020, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.