 

Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR Verified Market Research

- Increasing demand for shopping without the need for interacting with sales representatives and the increasing government initiatives for incorporating these machines for relaxation in the e-governance exercises are primarily driving the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Interactive Kiosk Market By Offering (Hardware and Software, and Services), By Type (Vending Kiosks, Self-Service Kiosks, and Bank Kiosk), By Vertical (Transportation, Healthcare, Government, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, and Others), By Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Interactive Kiosk Market was valued at USD 24.12 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 31.26 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market Overview

The global interactive kiosk market is principally driven by increasing demand for shopping without the need for interacting with sales representatives. The growth of established retail sectors in rural areas has also led to an increase in the deployment of self-service systems. Extensive usage of interactive self-service kiosks in the area of product/service delivery has allowed businesses to give their clients customized plans at inexpensive delivery costs. The increasing government initiatives for incorporating these machines for relaxation in the e-governance exercises such as providing information about government programs, services, local tourism, and publicizing new government websites or initiatives are also adding fuel to the interactive kiosk market growth. Moreover, technological developments, such as Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), in the areas of digital payment and secure employment have further improved to expand the applications and uses of interactive kiosks. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of smartphones and tablets, along with a choice for mobile payments, has also positively impacted the growth of this market over the years.

