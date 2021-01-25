- Increasing demand for shopping without the need for interacting with sales representatives and the increasing government initiatives for incorporating these machines for relaxation in the e-governance exercises are primarily driving the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Interactive Kiosk Market By Offering (Hardware and Software, and Services), By Type (Vending Kiosks, Self-Service Kiosks, and Bank Kiosk), By Vertical (Transportation, Healthcare, Government, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, and Others), By Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Interactive Kiosk Market was valued at USD 24.12 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 31.26 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3 % from 2020 to 2027.