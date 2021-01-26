ABM Helps Madison County Schools Increase Cash Flow and Provide Healthy Shared Spaces

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, has initiated a fifth phase Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) for Madison County Schools (MCS), a public K-12 school district in Georgia. The combined results after all five phases are projected to save MCS an estimated $40 million in energy and operational costs over a 17-year period. ABM’s customized solution will provide energy efficient upgrades and aim to improve the school district’s indoor environment by reducing the viral transmission of disease-causing pathogens from surfaces and the air.

The newest phase provides cost-effective solutions specific to the school district’s needs and includes ABM’s EnhancedClean program, a certified program that will provide daily touchpoint disinfection and deeper, broader nightly disinfection.

“We’re evolving energy projects to meet schools’ needs,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of ABM Technical Solutions. “We’re helping Madison County Schools with ventilation upgrades and disinfection services, while also creating cash flow for the next two years, so the district can do more across the board for students, teachers, and the local community.”

The project adds HVAC systems to gymnasiums at four elementary schools currently without HVAC and contributes to the district’s needlepoint bipolar ionization assets, a pathogen and particle control measure recommended through ABM’s EnhancedFacility program.

Valerie Burd, President of ABM Education, said: “Particularly in these uncertain times, nothing is more important to ABM than the safety and wellbeing of those we serve, including the students, teachers and staff of Madison County.” She continued, “Our EnhancedClean program’s certified disinfection process, which is backed by infectious disease and industrial hygiene experts, goes beyond traditional cleaning to help combat the surface-based spread of COVID-19, as well as other seasonal viruses such as influenza.”

ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program enables school districts and other entities to invest in critical facility needs like indoor air quality, infrastructure, and sustainability goals. The program is designed to eliminate costs from a facility’s operating budget, redirecting savings to fund mission-critical facility needs. This video outlines how ABM provides custom technical and financial solutions for school districts, without upfront costs or tax increases.