 

Invesco Real Estate Selects Altus Group to Strengthen Data Usability and Boost Decision-Making Efficiency for its Pan-European Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Altus Group provides ARGUS software solution as a managed service to tackle complexities of data management and deliver more efficient powerful analytics for Invesco

TORONTO and MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced that Invesco Real Estate (“Invesco”), a global real estate investment manager, selected Altus Group as its technology partner to provide data management software and services that will transform how Invesco manages its €13.0 billion pan-European real estate portfolio with 177 assets across 15 countries.

As a leading global real estate investment manager, Invesco’s data management requirements are complex and include the collection of data from more than a hundred data providers on a monthly and quarterly basis from multiple countries and in varying formats. Altus Group will provide a comprehensive managed service, combining market-leading technology through its ARGUS Voyanta software solution and data management expertise to deliver greater efficiency and more powerful analytics for Invesco across Europe. This will enable more streamlined data collection in an auditable process resulting in the centralisation of disparate information into a single platform and simplifying the complexities of data management for Invesco’s real estate management business.

“We are focused on investing in innovation and technology that goes far beyond the status quo and enables our business to make timely, data-driven decisions,” said Alexander Taft, Managing Director of Structured Finance at Invesco Real Estate. “Altus Group’s expertise in software solutions combined with a comprehensive understanding of real estate dynamics provides us with greater confidence in our data and enhanced visibility within our business. This strategic partnership helps to streamline our processes and saves us time for higher value tasks which allows us to deliver greater value to our clients and investors.”

Purpose-built for global commercial real estate, ARGUS Voyanta will uphold and support Invesco’s own internal data standard, applying user-defined rules to validate and standardise the data in one clean, complete and ready-to-use database. Altus Group’s managed services team works closely with stakeholders and data-source providers to correct missing or out of the ordinary data that has been flagged by the software to ensure accurate and complete data is allowed into the reporting and decision-making processes.

