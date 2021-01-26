 

Capital Power selected as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for the sixth year in a row

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) has been recognized as one of 70 companies honoured as Alberta’s Top Employers for 2021, marking a sixth consecutive year of recognition from Canada’s Top 100 Employers for our employee programs. Capital Power is proud to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace that supports the growth and development of our people throughout each stage of their career. Capital Power was also recently named as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People (2021) for a third time in a separate competition also administered by Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

“Our people drive our business forward – demonstrating innovation, compassion and leadership day in and day out. Being honoured as one of Alberta’s Top Employers, as well as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, recognizes our efforts to foster an inclusive workplace that robustly supports the development and wellbeing of our people so they can achieve their best,” said Jacquie Pylypiuk, SVP, People, Culture & Technology. “Now more than ever, fostering a culture of wellness and providing meaningful health and benefits programs is critical to supporting our people as we face the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic together.”      

Capital Power was recognized this year for our flexible programs that support the holistic wellbeing of our employees – a priority for our company. The competition selection committee highlighted the following programs and benefits as contributing to our selection:

  • We help employees balance unexpected challenges in their day-to-day lives with flexible work hours (where possible), paid personal and sick days annually (based on eligibility).
  • As part of our health benefits plan, we offer flex credits, allowing employees to determine the appropriate levels of health and dental coverage, or alternatively, distribute funds to a personal spending account or to a savings plan – our employees also receive a base amount for their personal spending account, which can be used for wellbeing items such as child care, nutrition programs, transit passes or gym memberships.
  • We focus our charitable efforts on preserving and strengthening community character, ecology and cultural heritage, supporting a number of local, national and international organizations each year. We also manage a matching donations program called "GENerosity" to encourage employees to give back.

About Alberta’s Top Employers
Alberta’s Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. This is the 16th edition of the annual competition, which evaluates employers based on the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

Related Links
2021 Alberta’s Top Employers
Capital Power 2021 Winner

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 6,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 425 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and North Carolina.

For more information, please contact:
Media Relations:        
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335        
kperron@capitalpower.com

