Capital Power selected as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for the sixth year in a row

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) has been recognized as one of 70 companies honoured as Alberta’s Top Employers for 2021, marking a sixth consecutive year of recognition from Canada’s Top 100 Employers for our employee programs. Capital Power is proud to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace that supports the growth and development of our people throughout each stage of their career. Capital Power was also recently named as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People (2021) for a third time in a separate competition also administered by Canada’s Top 100 Employers.



“Our people drive our business forward – demonstrating innovation, compassion and leadership day in and day out. Being honoured as one of Alberta’s Top Employers, as well as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, recognizes our efforts to foster an inclusive workplace that robustly supports the development and wellbeing of our people so they can achieve their best,” said Jacquie Pylypiuk, SVP, People, Culture & Technology. “Now more than ever, fostering a culture of wellness and providing meaningful health and benefits programs is critical to supporting our people as we face the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic together.”