 

Immunicum AB (publ) Plans to Expand its Research and Process Development Facilities in Leiden, the Netherlands

Press Release

27 January 2021 

Immunicum AB (publ) Plans to Expand its Research and Process Development Facilities in Leiden, the Netherlands

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that its in-house research and process development activities will move into a new facility at the Leiden Bio Science Park, the Netherlands. The Company has signed a long-term lease with developer Kadans Science Partner for approximately 1,100 square meters of laboratory and office space in the Plus Ultra Leiden, a new building currently under development. Furthermore, Immunicum has the option to rent an additional 1,100 square meters to further support its future growth. The new location, that is expected to be fully commissioned in 2022, will serve as Immunicum’s core research and development hub. 

“This state-of-the-art facility in one of Europe’s most vibrant life sciences research communities is an integral part of our corporate strategy as it will enable us to rapidly and cost-effectively continue the development of potential transformative treatment options for cancer patients,” stated Sven Rohmann, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Immunicum. “Following the combination with DCprime, we have strengthened our team of leading experts and we will establish this new facility as a center of excellence, thereby gaining full control over crucial product development aspects of our cell-based therapies.”

The new facility will house the entire Leiden-based operation of Immunicum. Multiple laboratory suites will support Immunicum’s research and development activities for the now expanded pipeline of next-generation cell-based immunotherapies following the business combination announced in December last year.

For more information, please contact:

Sven Rohmann, M.D., Ph.D., CEO
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com  

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken
Paues Åberg Communications
Telephone: +46 76 190 90 51
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com
 

Media Relations

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan, Ph.D.
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 172 861 8540
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com 

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

 

Attachment


