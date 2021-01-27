SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare cloud picture archiving & communications system market size is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. The increased patient data storage capacity of cloud-based PACS (picture archiving & communications system) due to ample storage space is the key contributor to the market growth.