Bragg Gaming Starts Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

“We’re excited to further raise Bragg’s profile as a leader in the B2B global online gaming market with our launch on the TSX,” said Richard Carter, Board Chair at Bragg Gaming. “As international regulations continue to evolve and the online gaming market expands, investors and analysts are looking to companies with the cutting-edge technologies and market-leading content that Bragg is known for.”

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX-V: BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). As of market open at 9:30 am ET today, Bragg Gaming will trade on the TSX under the symbol “BRAG”.

Concurrent with the TSX listing, Bragg Gaming’s common shares have now been delisted from the TSX-V. Shareholders are not required to take any action.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC:BRGGF ) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

