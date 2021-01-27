 

Bragg Gaming Starts Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 14:00  |  60   |   |   

B2B gaming technology provider to trade under the symbol “BRAG”

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX-V: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). As of market open at 9:30 am ET today, Bragg Gaming will trade on the TSX under the symbol “BRAG”.

“We’re excited to further raise Bragg’s profile as a leader in the B2B global online gaming market with our launch on the TSX,” said Richard Carter, Board Chair at Bragg Gaming. “As international regulations continue to evolve and the online gaming market expands, investors and analysts are looking to companies with the cutting-edge technologies and market-leading content that Bragg is known for.”

Concurrent with the TSX listing, Bragg Gaming’s common shares have now been delisted from the TSX-V. Shareholders are not required to take any action.

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business i-gaming platform, product aggregator, casino content, managed sportsbook and managed services provider.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Kelly Morgan
kelly.morgan@kaiserpartners.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
tim@bragg.games

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Seite 1 von 3
Bragg Gaming Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bragg Gaming Starts Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange B2B gaming technology provider to trade under the symbol “BRAG”TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bragg Gaming Group (TSX-V: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has graduated to the Toronto …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Bragg Gaming Provides Corporate Update in Advance of Graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange
22.01.21
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
21.01.21
Bragg Announces Notice of Warrant Acceleration
20.01.21
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
20.01.21
Bragg Gaming Closes Earn-out Conversion
19.01.21
Bragg Gaming to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
13.01.21
Bragg Closes $3M Non-Brokered Private Placement
13.01.21
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
13.01.21
Bragg Gaming Launches with Betway
12.01.21
Publishing Magnate and Former Chair of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. Paul Godfrey Appointed to Board of Bragg Gaming

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
121
BRAGG Gaming (TSX-V: BRAG) : 2020 Umsätze bis zu Euro 38 Millionen!!! Aktie komplett unterbewertet
31.08.20
3
Bragg-Gaming Aktie
17.04.20
5
Bragg Gaming Group - nächste Tenbagger-Chance ???