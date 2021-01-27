 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 15:24  |  27   |   |   

 Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 26 January 2021 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 107.40 pence (including accrued income, which excludes an amount of 1.275 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 29 January 2021).

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited                                                                   
01534 700 000


MDDLFD CA/RED PREF jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value(s)  Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658 …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
25.01.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
25.01.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Holding(s) in Company
22.01.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
21.01.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
20.01.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
19.01.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
18.01.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
15.01.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
15.01.21
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Holding(s) in Company